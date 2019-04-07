The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at http://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from March 27 through April 3.
March 27- Polk County Public Safety Complex- 1676 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown- 96
March 27- The West Theatre- 112 West Ave., Cedartown- 100
March 29- Taqueria Michoacana- 511 West Ave., Cedartown- 99
April 1- Vickie's Country Kitchen- 884 Judkin Mill Rd., Cedartown- 99
April 1- Waffle House- 228 N. Main St., Cedartown- 85
April 2- Spice Street Grill- 108 E. Church St., Rockmart- 81