The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at http://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from August 21 through August 28.
August 21- Jefferson’s- 754 Cartersville Highway, Rockmart- 84
August 22- Polk County Public Safety Complex- Skillet Kitchen- 1676 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown- 98
August 22- Taqueria Michoacana- 511 West Ave, Cedartown- 96
August 26- Cherokee Elementary School- 191 Evergreen Ln, Cedartown- 100
August 27- Cedartown Middle School- 1664 Sybil Brannon Parkway, Cedartown- 100