The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at http://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from August 28 through September 4.
August 28- Northside School- 100 N. Philpot St, Cedartown- 87
August 29- Tallatoona Polk Early Child Development- 201 Prior Station Rd, Cedartown- 100
August 30- Westside School- 51 Frank Lott Dr, Cedartown- 100
September 3- Cedartown High School- 167 Frank Lott Dr, Cedartown- 100
September 3- Dairy Queen- 622 N. Main St, Cedartown- 85