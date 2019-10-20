The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from October 7 through Oct. 16.
Oct. 10 – Chick-Fil-A – 1500 Chattahoochee Dr, Rockmart – 97
Oct. 10 – Linda’s Place – 480 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart — 97
Oct. 15 – Bojangle’s – 135 N. Main St, Cedartown – 83
Oct. 15 — Cherokee Golf Club – 150 Club Dr, Cedartown – 97
Oct. 16 – Burger King — 616 N. Main St, Cedartown – 91