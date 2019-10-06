The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from September 20 through October 1.
Sept. 20 — Rockmart Middle School — 60 Knox Mountain Rd, Rockmart – 100
Sept. 25 — Rockmart High School – 990 Cartersville Highway, Rockmart – 100
Sept. 27 — Tallatoona Early Childhood Development – 312 S. Piedmont Ave, Rockmart – 100
Sept. 30 — Murphy Harpst Children’s Center – 740 Fletcher St, Cedartown – 97