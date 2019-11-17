The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from November 7 through Nov. 13.
Nov. 8 — Popeyes — 302 N. Main St, Cedartown — 100
Nov. 12 — Cedar Valley Nursing Home — 225 Philpot St, Cedartown — 100
Nov. 12 — Petro’s Pizza — 1785 Buchanan Highway, Cedartown — 96
Nov. 13 — Pizza Farm — 750 Knox Mountain Rd, Rockmart — 96