The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from October 23 and Oct. 30.
Oct. 23- The Steak House – 414 Baldwin Rd, Rockmart – 88
Oct. 24– Bar L Bar-B-Que – 264 Elm St, W Rockmart – 96
Oct. 24- Subway – 1400 Piedmont Ave, Rockmart – 81
Oct. 28- Pirkle’s Deli – 306 Main St, Cedartown – 96
Oct. 28- The Border Bar and Grill – 720 N. Main St, Cedartown – 87
Oct. 29- Russell’s – 1003 East Ave, Cedartown – 88