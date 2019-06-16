The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at http://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from June 5 through June 12.
June 5- Russell’s- 1003 East Ave., Cedartown- 98
June 5- The Border- 720 N. Main St., Cedartown- 88
June 6- Barn Belly Burgers- 2536 Rome Highway, Aragon- 88
June 6- Timbo’s Smokehouse- 125 E. Sewell Rd, Aragon- 100
June 7- Pirkle’s Deli- 306 N. Main St., Cedartown- 96
June 10- Big Springs Place- 131 Melissa Ln, Cedartown- 87
June 10- Dairy Queen- 622 N. Main St., Cedartown- 66
June 11- Captain D’s- 615 N. Main St., Cedartown- 94
June 12- Cedar Valley Nursing and Rehab- 225 Philpot Street, Cedartown- 96
June 12- Petro’s Pizza- 1785 Buchanan Highway, Cedartown- 87