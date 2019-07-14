The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at http://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from July 2 through July 8.
July 2- Johnny’s New York Style Pizza- 1735 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart- 82
July 2- Dairy Queen- 123 S. Piedmont Ave., Rockmart- 89
July 3- Zorba’s- 805 N. Main St., Cedartown- 97
July 5- Daisy Produce and El Rio Bravo- 582 West Ave., Cedartown- 100
July 5- Kizuna Japanese Restaurant- 1579 Rome Highway, Cedartown- 100
July 8- Papa John’s Pizza- 1558 Rome Highway, Cedartown- 99
July 8- Cedar Springs Health and Rehab- 148 Cason Rd., Cedartown – 99