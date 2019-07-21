The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at http://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from July 10 through July 17.
July 10 — KFC/Taco Bell — 130 Felton Dr., Rockmart — 71
July 11 — Exotic-Que LLC- 103 W. Elm St., Rockmart — 100
July 11 — Exotic-Que LLC Mobile Unit — 103 W. Elm St., Rockmart — 100
July 15 — The Avenue — 1229 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown — 97
July 16 — Huddle House — 115 East Ave, Cedartown — 88
July 16 — Buffet Queen — 301 N. Main St., Cedartown — 90
July 17 — Pizza Hut — 1000 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart — 97