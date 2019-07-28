The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at http://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from July 17 through July 24.
July 17- Popeyes — 100 Felton Dr., Rockmart — 90
July 18- Martin’s — 1460 Chattahoochee Drive, Rockmart — 99
July 19 — KFC/Taco Bell — 130 Felton Dr., Rockmart — 96
July 22 — McDonald’s — 1060 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart — 85
July 23 — Nana’s Place — 414 E. Gibson St., Cedartown — 91
July 23 — Meadow Lakes Golf Course — 383 Adams Rd., Cedartown — 87
July 24 — Captain D’s — Chattahoochee Dr, Rockmart — 98