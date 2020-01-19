The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from January 7 through Jan. 15.
Jan. 8 – Barterhouse Bar and Grill – 458 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart – 65
Jan. 8 – Huddle House – 115 East Ave, Cedartown – 97
Jan. 9 – Pizza Hut – 1000 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart – 95
Jan. 10 – Johnny’s New York Style Pizza – 1735 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart – 100
Jan. 13 — Barterhouse Bar and Grill – 458 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart – 100
Jan. 14 – Martin’s Restaurant – 1460 Chattahoochee Dr, Rockmart – 64
Jan. 14 – Popeyes – 100 Felton Dr, Rockmart – 98