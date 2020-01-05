The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from December 19 through January 2.
December 30 – Dairy Queen – 123 S. Piedmont Ave, Rockmart – 89
December 30 – Rockmart Health, LLC – 528 Hunter St, Rockmart – 100
December 31 – Johnny’s New York Style Pizza – 1735 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart – 69
January 2 – Kizuna Japanese Restaurant- 1579 Rome Highway, Cedartown – 90
January 2 – Papa John’s – 1558 Rome Highway, Cedartown – 98