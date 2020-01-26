The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from January 15 through Jan. 22.
Jan. 15 – Captain D’s – Chattahoochee Dr, Rockmart – 96
Jan. 15 – McDonald’s – 1060 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart – 95
Jan. 16 – Nana’s Place – 414 E. Gibson St, Cedartown – 100
Jan. 21 – Highlands Rivers Center RTU – 180 Wateroak Dr, Cedartown – 100
Jan. 21 – Vickie’s Country Kitchen – 884 Judkin Mill Rd, Cedartown – 99