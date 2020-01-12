The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from January 2 through Jan. 8.
Jan. 2 – Kizuna Japanese Restaurant – 1579 Rome Highway, Cedartown – 90
Jan. 2 – Papa John’s Restaurant – 1558 Rome Highway, Cedartown – 98
Jan. 3 – The Avenue – 1229 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown – 96
Jan. 6 – Popeyes – 302 N. Main St, Cedartown – 91
Jan. 6 – Cedar Springs Health and Rehab – 148 Cason Rd, Cedartown – 100