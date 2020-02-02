The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from January 22 through January 29.
January 22 – McDonald’s – 1498 Rome Highway, Cedartown – 86
January 23 – Little Caesars – 1563 Rome Highway, Cedartown – 87
January 24 – Martin’s Restaurant – 1460 Chattahoochee Dr, Rockmart – 97
January 29 – Highland Rivers – 424 S. Main St, Highway, Cedartown – 100