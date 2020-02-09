The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from January 30 through February 5.
January 30 – South Marble Coffee House – 212 S. Marble St, Rockmart – 95
January 31 – Checker’s – 703 N. Main St, Cedartown – 100
February 3 – Chef Chen Buffet – 310 N. Main St, Cedartown – 95
February 4 – Tequila Restaurant – 1703 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart – 99