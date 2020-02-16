The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from February 5 to February 12.
February 5 – Taco Bell – 225 N. Main St, Cedartown – 99
February 7 – Subway – 305 N. Main St, Cedartown – 87
February 10 – Sub-Way (Wal-Mart) – 1585 Rome Highway, Cedartown – 92
February 10 – Polk Medical Center – 2360 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown – 94
February 11 — Owens Barbecue – 1207 S. Main St, Cedartown – 80
February 12 – Zaxby’s – 1595 Highway, 27 N., Cedartown – 92