The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from December 4 through Dec. 11.
Dec. 4 – Arby’s – 1301 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart – 99
Dec. 4 – Barn Belly Burgers – 2536 Rome Highway, Aragon – 91
Dec. 4 – Barn Belly Burgers (Mobile Unit) — 2536 Rome Highway, Aragon – 91
Dec. 5 – R & R Catering – 1194 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown – 100
Dec. 5 – Timbo’s Smokehouse – 125 E. Sewell Rd, Aragon – 99
Dec. 9 – Rockmart Nutrition Center – 134 West Elm St, Rockmart – 100