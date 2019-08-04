The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at http://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from July 24 through July 31.
July 24- Highlands River Center RTU- 180 Wateroak Dr., Cedartown- 91
July 25- McDonald’s- 1498 Rome Highway, Cedartown- 91
July 25- McDonald’s- 328 N. Main St., Cedartown- 91
July 26- Little Caesar’s- 1563 Rome Highway, Cedartown- 98
July 30- Checker’s- 703 N. Main St., Cedartown- 86
July 30- Chef Chen Buffet- 310 N. Main St., Cedartown- 94
July 31- South Marble Coffee House- 212 S. Marble St., Rockmart- 89
July 31- Tequila- 1703 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart- 93