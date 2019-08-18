The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at http://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from August 7 through August 14.
August 7- Crawdaddy’s- 20 Watts Way Rome, Ga- 100
August 7- Jefferson’s- 754 Cartersville Highway, Rockmart- 69
August 8- Polk Medical Center- 2360 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown- 82
August 9- Knucklehead Cafe- 217 W. Elm St., Rockmart- 97
August 12- Owen’s Barbecue- 1207 S. Main St., Cedartown- 87
August 12- Subway- 1585 Rome Highway, Cedartown- 81
August 13- Jefferson’s- 901 N. Main St., Cedartown- 86