The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at http://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from March 20 through March 27.
March 20- Hibachi Express- 1755 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart- 96
March 22- Northside School- 100 N. Philpot St., Cedartown- 100
March 26- Fun Wheel’s Skating Center- 2271 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown- 99
March 26- Linda’s Place- 480 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart- 66