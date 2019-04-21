The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at http://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from April 10 through April 17.
April 10- Snack Shack- 1209 East Ave., Cedartown- 99
April 11- Cherokee Golf Club- 150 Club Dr., Cedartown- 96
April 12- Martin’s Restaurant- 1460 Chattahoochee Dr., Rockmart- 91
April 15- Captain D’s- 1300 Chattahoochee Dr., Rockmart- 100
April 15- Cedartown High School- 167 Frank Lott Dr., Cedartown- 91