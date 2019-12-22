The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from December 9 through Dec. 18.
Dec. 9 – Rockmart Nutrition Center – 134 West Elm, St, Rockmart – 100
Dec. 9 – Hometown Pizza – 246 W. Elm St, Rockmart – 93
Dec. 12 – Polk County Nutrition Center – 605 Lynton Dr, Cedartown — 100
Dec. 17 – Wendy’s – 1911 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart – 93