The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from October 16 and Oct. 23.
Oct. 17 – China One – 1569 Rome Highway, Cedartown – 91
Oct. 21 – KFC/Taco Bell – 130 Felton Dr., Rockmart – 93
Oct. 22 – Cedar Hill Living Center – 402 E. Ellawood Ave., Cedartown – 98
Oct. 22 — JNC Hospitality – 925 N. Main St., Cedartown – 100