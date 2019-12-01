The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from November 13 through Nov. 27.
Nov. 14 – Fun Wheels Skating Center – 2271 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown – 100
Nov. 25 – Jefferson’s – 754 Cartersville Highway, Rockmart – 86
Nov. 26 – Zaxby’s – 1945 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart – 96
Nov. 26 – El Nopal – 1422 Chattahoochee Dr., Rockmart – 90