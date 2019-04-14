The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at http://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from April 3 through April 10.
April 3- Martin’s- 1460 Chattahoochee Dr., Rockmart- 74
April 3- Little Caesar- 1059 Nathan Dean Bypass, Rockmart- 95
April 4- Captain D’s- 1300 Chattahoochee Dr., Rockmart- 73
April 5- Linda’s Place- 480 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart- 100
April 8- Westside School- 51 Frank Lott Dr., Cedartown- 97
April 9- Chick-Fil-A- 1500 Chattahoochee Dr., Rockmart- 91
April 9- Popeye’s- 100 Felton Dr., Rockmart- 100