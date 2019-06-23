The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at http://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from June 13 through June 19.
June 13- Bojangle’s — 999 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart — 95
June 17- Rockmart Nutrition Center – 134 West Elm St, Rockmart – 100
June 17- Barn Belly Burgers — 2536 Rome Highway, Aragon – 88
June 18- Arby’s – 1301 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart – 83
June 19- Polk County Nutrition Center – 605 Lynton Dr, Cedartown – 100