The precincts are open, the voters are coming in and after early voting there's more than 1,000 ballots already in to count for the 2018 Primary continuing through 7 p.m. today.
The Board of Elections doesn't have a full tally of how many people have taken part in the primary just yet today, but are expecting one soon according to Elections Director Karen Garmon.
Voters have until this evening to get into one of Polk County's seven polling places to make decisions about who they want to represent them on the GOP or Democratic ticket in state elections, and for a trio of contested positions locally that won't face a challenger in November.
Those polling places are at Pine Bower Baptist Church at 100 Pine Bower Road in Cedartown; Aragon’s Community Center across from Aragon First Baptist Church – parking available in the church parking lot – for the first election this year; The Bert Wood Youth and Athletic Complex, 605 Lynton Drive, Cedartown; Victory Baptist Church, 15 Hendrix Road, Cedartown; Cedar Creek Christian Center at 1890 Rome Highway, Cedartown; The Rockmart Community Center, 436 Hogue Ave. Rockmart; and Young’s Grove Baptist Church, 2255 Antioch Road, Cedartown.
Voters are deciding on three contested races in Polk County in the Republican primary, which ultimately decides who gets the seats without challengers in November.
The Polk County Commission District 1 seat is a race between incumbent Jose Iglesias, who was appointed to finish out the term when the seat came open, and former school board member and Cedartown City Commissioner Gary Martin. Additionally on the GOP ballot are two school board races, one for the seat coming open in District 1 between Robert Furr and Britt Madden Jr., and in District 4 between longtime incumbent Grady McCrickard and challenger Vicki Mayes.
Uncontested locally on the GOP ballot is Tommy Sanders, current school board chair who represents District 7. Additionally, District 2 commissioner Jennifer Hulsey faces no challenger during this round of the election, but will in November when she has to go up against Ricky Clark, who qualified on the democratic ticket for the coming midterm election. Hal Floyd also qualified without opposition after Tim Yarbrough dropped out of the race to take over the seat held by Marshelle Thaxton, who was up for election this fall for District 3. Floyd’s seat he currently holds will be up for a special election on the fall ballot as well, with qualifying to come later.
Democratic ballots also include non-contested races for Bernard Morgan’s seat on the school board, which he’ll retain when the November election comes up.
Statewide positions are also up for grabs this year as well, with everyone from the Governor on down to the local state legislature up for election this year. State Rep. Trey Kelley will get to keep his 16th district seat without opposition, along with State Senator Bill Heath. Local voters get to choose who they want on the November ballot in the gubernatorial race, Lieutenant Governor’s race, secretary of state, state school superintendent and many more constitutional statewide seats.
When early voting closed on Friday, there were 1,107 in person ballots cast, plus another 43 mailed in ahead of Primary Day.