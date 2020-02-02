While the nation's eyes and ears have been glued to the upcoming presidential election, fewer Georgia citizens realize they have the chance to impact the political landscape by participating in the upcoming congressional election.
It's Congress that makes laws and serves as the voice of the people, so casting a vote can go a long way towards seeing change. Polk County is represented by the 14th Congressional District, and locals have the choice between at least seven different candidates this year: John Barge, Ben Bullock, Kevin Cooke, John Cowan, Clayton Fuller, Marjorie Greene, and Kyle Perkins.
Primary voting will take place on May 19, 2020; the general election is slated for November 3, 2020. Since the filing deadline doesn't end until March 6, 2020, new candidates still have time to join the race.
All seven current candidates are campaigning as Republicans, but there are different values and goals represented within the group. Two of the candidates – Fuller and Greene – were in Cedartown earlier in February to detail the changes they would help create as members of Congress.
Greene, a long-time business woman, prides herself as a true conservative. Her speech at the Polk GOP meeting touched on issues like protecting The Second Amendment, supporting pro-life legislation, and combating the policies of Democratic front-runners like Elizabeth Warren. Her tag line is “Save America, Stop Socialism.”
“The Democrat Party is being led by the most radical, hard-left Democrats,” Greene said. “A lot of them are women. Nancy Pelosi, AOC, Illhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib -- the list goes on and on. Not only do they all agree in passing these policies, but the rest of the Democrats want to vote for them as well. The Green New Deal, Medicare for all, and Elizabeth Warren's so called “Accountable Capitalism Act” are policies that would destroy our economy, crush our jobs, and thrust our country into a Venezuelan style hell.”
Instead, Greene is advocating for legislation like the Balanced Budget Amendment which would require Congress to consistently pass balanced budgets in an effort to reduce the deficit. She also mentions opposing omnibus spending bills and all tax increases.
“To me, this is a job interview,” Green said. “I'm coming to you all asking you to hire me for the job. You can send any Republican to Washington, but right now we have got to have fighters. We have to have fighters that will defend and support our president.”
More information about Greene and her campaign can be found by visiting https://greene2020.com/.
Fuller, a prosecutor and veteran of the Air Force, is aligned with Greene and the Republican party on many issues. He advocates for pro-life legislation, wants to protect the Second Amendment, and has no interest in increasing taxes.
While his February 1 speech included discussion of these ideals, he also took time to address issues such as the opioid and meth crisis and illegal immigration.
“I'm pro-life. I'm pro second amendment,” Fuller said. “For every candidate that's gonna get up here and talk to you, there's not going to be much difference in those issues. So, it's incredibly important that we get leaders in DC with the right experience beyond those issues, and I want to talk to you about three of the issues I am focused on and have the experience to solve at the federal level.”
Fuller continued by mentioning that the CDC had reported a drop in opioid deaths in their most recent report – a trend he hopes to continue by working as a White House Fellow. He was appointed to the group by President Trump and has been working a dual assignment in both the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Defense. His experience as a prosecutor led him to be handpicked as the advisor to Second Lady Karen Pence and the Vice-President's Domestic Policy Advisor on the opioid crisis.
Fuller also worked in top secret special operations oversight of forces conducting counter-terror missions with the Pentagon, planned official delegations for senior Trump administration national security leaders, and accompanied the group as they traveled the world overseeing counter-terrorism operations.
He, like Greene, also mentioned supporting the construction of the border wall and wanted to combat illegal immigration as a means of slowing down dug imports. He cites strain on hospitals, schools, and public services as needs for stricter guidelines on the issue.
More information about Fuller and his campaign can be found by visiting https://claytonfuller.com/.
On Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 9 a.m., the Polk County Republican Party will convene Precinct Caucuses to elect Delegates and Alternate Delegates to the Polk County Republican Convention. The 14th Congressional District Convention will convene on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 10 a.m., at the Convention Center in Dalton, Georgia.