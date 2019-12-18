Polk County Farm Bureau (PCFB) was recognized for its outstanding member programs during the 82nd Annual Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) Convention held Dec. 8-10 on Jekyll Island. James Casey is the PCFB president.
PCFB received the GFB McKemie Award in the organization’s middle membership division. The McKemie Award is the highest honor awarded to a county Farm Bureau in recognition of its overall efforts to promote agriculture in its local community and is a memorial to former GFB President W.J. McKemie.
The county Farm Bureau also received the 2019 GFB Outstanding Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee Award for activities conducted by Farm Bureau volunteers between the ages of 18 through 35.
“Polk County Farm Bureau has gone above and beyond in the work it did this past year to promote agriculture in its community. It’s a pleasure to recognize the county for the hard work they have done,” said GFB President Gerald Long.
During the past year, PCFB partnered with nine schools and a home school group in the county to increase student awareness of agriculture. PCFB volunteers visited seven elementary schools to read accurate books about agriculture or natural resources to students and lead a hands-on activity that allows the students to practice science, technology, engineering, math or language art skills while further exploring an aspect of agriculture. PCFB offers similar activities to home schooled students at Camp Antioch. The county Farm Bureau also participated in Career Days at Rockmart and Cedartown High Schools to promote the many careers in addition to farming that are available.
PCFB also helped sponsor the Cedartown Farmers Market and displayed booths at the Polk County Fair and Polk County Cattlemen’s Trade Show.
The local Farm Bureau also works with local and state elected officials to represent farmers on legislative issues. PCFB sent a delegation to Atlanta during the 2019 General Session for Farm Bureau Day at the Capitol, participated in a local farm tour for county leaders and encouraged rural residents to vote during the 2018 election.
The PCFB YF&R Committee was recognized for planning a community wide Ag Night Out at the Rockmart Chick-fil-A. PCFB arranged for the Georgia Mobile Dairy Classroom to give a live milking demonstration and displayed modern farm equipment for families to checkout. PCFB volunteers manned stations where families could participate in a variety of activities to learn more about agriculture.
For winning the McKemie Award, PCFB received the choice of $1,000 to fund future county programs or an expense-paid trip to the 2020 American Farm Bureau Convention in Texas in January. As the state winner of the GFB YF&R Award, PCFB received its choice of $1,000 to fund future county programs; a paid trip to the 2020 American Farm Bureau YF&R Conference in Kentucky in March; or a paid trip to participate in the 2020 GFB YF&R trip to Washington, D.C.
“I would like to thank the following Polk County Farm Bureau volunteers and staff who participated and supported our Farm Bureau activities this past year: our YFR Committee Chairman Madison Atkins; Robert Deal, Karen Hatch, Jeff Hawkins, Women’s Leadership Committee Chairman Joan Mitchell, Jeannene and Van Powell, Glenn and Laura Robinson and Office Manager Sue Cuzzort,” said PCFB President James Casey. “We won these awards because of your commitment to promoting agriculture in our community.”