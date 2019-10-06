Polk County Farm Bureau was honored for its volunteer programs during the Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) 3rd District annual meeting, held Sept. 16 in Douglasville. James Casey is the PCFB president.
The PCFB Young Farmers & Ranchers (YF&R) Committee, chaired by Bennett Jacobs, received the 3rd District Outstanding Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee Award.
Among its activities over the past year, the committee partnered with the Rockmart Chick-fil-A franchise to promote agriculture to various age levels with Community Ag Night.
The event featured educational stations inside and outside the restaurant, covering topics like making butter. Outside, the public was treated to a milking demonstration in the Georgia Mobile Dairy Classroom. Approximately 100 children and adults participated in the individual activities.
The GFB 3rd District includes 14 counties ranging from metro Atlanta to the state’s western border.
Founded in 1937, Georgia Farm Bureau is the state’s largest general farm organization and has 158 county offices. Its volunteer members actively participate in local, state and national activities that promote agriculture awareness to their non-farming neighbors. GFB offers its members a wide variety of benefits, including insurance, but enrollment in member benefits is optional and not a requirement for membership.