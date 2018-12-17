MACON – Polk County Farm Bureau (PCFB) was recognized as one of the top county Farm Bureau programs in the state during the organization’s 81st annual convention held on Jekyll Island on Dec. 2 to Dec. 4.
The county chapter was named a finalist for the prestigious McKemie Award - the highest honor that a county Farm Bureau in the state can receive - in recognition of the activities it sponsored during the past year to promote agriculture.
PCFB was one of nine county Farm Bureaus to be recognized as a finalist in the medium membership category. James Casey is the PCFB president and Chad Carlton is the vice president.
Founded in 1937, the Georgia Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general farm organization with 158 county chapters.