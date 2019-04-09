Local students who wrote their way to winning essays received prizes and the first place winner will be going onward in Farm Bureau competition.
Congratulations go out to Covenant Christian School students Helen Wesley and Lily Prater for their first and second place winning essays on the topic of "What would happen if there were no farmers or ranchers?"
"This is the first year they have participated in our contest and we hope to see their students enter again next year," Farm Bureau Office Manager Sue Cuzzort said. "Thanks to all the students that entered our Essay Contest this year."
Wesley received $50 for first place and Prater received $25 for her second place essay.
The first place essay was sent in to Macon Farm Bureau to be entered into the district contest.