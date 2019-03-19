Georgia Ag Week celebrates Georgia farmers, the heroes who feed us
CEDARTOWN - It’s easy to take farmers for granted. For most Americans, food is readily available and safe. When we shop, we have a wide variety of foods to choose from. We can eat fast food on the go, cook a gourmet meal with locally grown ingredients or satisfy our cravings with something in between.
Georgia farmers play a big part in feeding us. Did you know Georgia farmers produce almost half the peanuts grown in the United States? Georgia farmers also lead the nation in growing broilers that become the rotisserie chicken we buy at the grocery store, enjoy as chicken tenders or in chicken sandwiches. Georgia farmers are also top growers of blueberries, pecans and sweet onions. We can also thank Georgia farmers for growing cotton and timber to clothe and house us.
Agriculture contributed $73.4 billion to Georgia’s economy in 2017, according to the University of Georgia’s Center for Agribusiness and Economic Development (CAED). The center says food and fiber production and the process of getting the raw materials to consumers contributed 391,300 jobs for Georgians in 2017.
To celebrate farmers and the many contributions they make to our state, the Georgia Department of Agriculture has declared March 18-22 as Georgia Agricultural Awareness Week.
“Farmers make it possible for us to enjoy three meals a day with snacks in between,” said James I. Casey, Polk County Farm Bureau president. “They also provide habitat to wildlife on their farms while protecting soil and water resources using environmentally sustainable methods to grow their crops and livestock.During Georgia Ag Awareness Week, I encourage everyone to take time to think what their life would be like if we didn’t have farmers.”
County Farm Bureaus and agricultural organizations hold events in their local communities as schedules allow throughout the month of March to raise awareness of agriculture.Agriculture celebrations are observed in March to coincide with the planting of spring crops. National Ag Day was held on March 14.
To celebrate Georgia agriculture, the Polk County Farm Bureau women’s chair Joan Mitchell and office manager Sue Cuzzort taught Ag in the Classroom on February 28, 2019 to 35 students at Covenant Christian School and 100 plus students at Westside Elementary School on how to make green eggs and ham salad and served them with the salad and crackers for snacks.
On March 1, 2019, Rebecca Jacobs, GFB 3rd District Field Representative and Sue Cuzzort taught 120 students at Van Wert Elementary School how to compost for their gardens and supplied snacks and drinks at break time.
Next on March 6, 2019, Jackie Casey, Agency Manager PCFB and Sue Cuzzort attended Career Day at Rockmart High School with 900 students in attendance. They handed out supplies and information on colleges for agriculture and maps showing the top twenty commodities in Georgia and the importance of agriculture in our county and state.
Then on March 18, 2019, Rebecca Jacobs and Sue Cuzzort taught Ag in the classrooms with 84 students at Van Wert Elementary School on how to plant cherry tomatoes, broccoli and sugar peas in raised beds and how to work the gardens, gather food and how to prepare the food to eat.
Georgia Farm Bureau is the largest general farm organization in the state. It represents farmers and rural communities and connects consumers with agriculture. GFB also offers its members a wide variety of benefits, including insurance, travel and auto discounts. Enrollment in any of the member benefits is optional and not a requirement for membership.