State Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black joined students at Rockmart High School’s new Agriculture Education facility for an annual celebration of all things farm-related for Ag Day 2019.
Hundreds of students from all across Polk School District gathered at the high school on April 30 for the annual event where they got the opportunity to learn about the livestock that inhabits farms in the county, how various organizations like Georgia Forestry and Carroll EMC play a role in the livelihood of farmers, and even to enjoy some free ice cream during the annual field trip.
State Senator Bill Heath and State Representative Trey Kelley were also on hand for the event at Rockmart High School put on by the Polk County Farm Bureau. Last week’s gathering of students, farmers and state officials also marked their first time using Rockmart’s new ag building for the event. Prior to this year, Cedartown’s Exchange Club allowed the Farm Bureau to setup and bring youth in from around Polk County to the fairgrounds.
Black, a native of Jackson County, still keeps up his family farm where he raises cattle back home. He got to see just how much the new facility at Rockmart High School is already making an impact for students young and old who focus on agriculture as a future lifestyle.
“I think it’s good that communities invest in these kinds of facilities,” Black said. “When you look at — I’m one of those who still believes there’s an enormous future in agriculture — and when you’ve got a group of young citizens here, we’ve got to give them a full pallet of opportunity and agriculture still plays such a vital role for Georgia’s economy.”
He added that giving youth the chance to see what opportunities are available in agriculture here in Georgia provides him with a positive outlook on how much the industry will grow over time statewide, and especially here in Polk County. Black also added that agriculture also provides a “delivery model” for life skills needed to succeed in any business, like personal responsibility, leadership and work ethic.
“I think it’s just so very wise of the leadership of the county and the community to come together and say ‘look, we’re going to do this and provide a launchpad,’” Black said. “I look at facilities like this as the launchpad for young farmers.”
Black said back home in Jackson County, there is no “real facility” for youth like Polk County now has in place thanks to the 2017 Education-only, Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax fund approved for renewal by voters. His hopes are that communities like his will step up and see the benefits of providing youth with agriculture education centers. Fortunately, Jackson County is among those taking the idea to heart and are working to build their own.
“They will be modeled somewhat similar to what you have here,” Black said. “But they are popping up everywhere, and that’s good that we have a launchpad for agriculture and a great place for kids.”
Kelley added his own thoughts on the day, excited for the new opportunities that youth and adults alike now have in the facility at Rockmart High School.
“What a great day for the kids here,” Kelley said. “As Commissioner Black said, it’s important that children have an opportunity to know where their food comes from and the career opportunities that are out there that they may not have had the opportunity to experience. I’m glad that we have this facility here for the kids of our community.”
Kelley also thanked Black for taking interest and coming to Ag Day 2019 and all the work he does on behalf of farmers and the ag community across Georgia “and for all of us.”
Polk County Farm Bureau Office Manager Sue Cuzzort, who helps organize the event annually, said that some 600-plus elementary school students participated in the day from around Polk County, and that volunteers from the local FFA chapters also assisted to make sure everything ran smoothly. The day also featured something else new and fun for youth to see: a herding dog, who kept sheep moving around for the daylong demonstrations under the ag center pavilion.
Those interested in learning more about the work that Polk County Farm Bureau does to help and promote local farmers can contact their office at 770-748-5641.