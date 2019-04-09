Polk County's young artist got to celebrate wins in recent days in the 2019 Farm Bureau Art Contest.
This year, students were tasked with coming up with artwork that featured modern agriculture found within Polk County, with the opportunity to compete on the district level if they win.
Polk County Farm Bureau officials awarded a $50 prize and forwarded artwork from Jaci Davis of Cedartown High School onward to the Macon Farm Bureau office to continue onward in the competition.
Second and third place wins along with $25 prizes went to Rockmart High's Daisy Trim and Jynieva Wright.
"We want to impart a special thanks to all that participated in our Art Contest this year and we look forward to the upcoming year," Polk County Farm Bureau Office Manager Sue Cuzzort said.
If Davis' artwork is selected on the district level, she'll go onward to the state level in further competition.