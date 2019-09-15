The Polk County Fair was a week of memories for locals who gathered at the fairgrounds to take on thrilling rides, listen to live music, eat plenty of fried food, and participate in dozens of other games and events.
The fun lasted from Tuesday, September 10 through Saturday, September 14 and saw hundreds of locals come out.
However they spent their time, citizens were supporting a good cause in the process. Tickets sold ultimately help fund the Cedartown Exchange Club and their goals of preventing child abuse by maintaining youth programs, performing community service, and promoting Americanism.
Money earned from fundraisers also goes to local high school seniors as scholarships, and sponsorships are available for organizations such as Our House Battered Women Shelter, Boy Scouts, Parkinson’s Walk, Cedartown Performing Arts Commission children’s program, and many more. More information about the fair and the club can be found at https://www.cedartownexchangeclub.com/.
It’s unclear exactly how much money was raised, but the fair saw high participation throughout the week. Even on Tuesday, when severe rain shut the festivities down early, patrons could be seen staying inside the exhibit hall to view local art, competitive horticulture, prize-winning pies, and locally-produced merch.
Local non-profits and organizations such as the Our House Women’s Shelter, the Polk County Bee Keepers, the Polk County Democrats, the Polk County Republicans, and others also set up shop in the hall to talk to patrons and share information about their causes.
Bad weather was a problem of the past by Wednesday afternoon, and it wasn’t long before locals were back on classic rides such as the Ferris wheel, the Ali Baba, or the bumper cars. There were more mild rides such as the merry-go-round for youth, and those both old and young could be seen trying their luck at earning prizes such as stuffed animals and goldfish at the various games available.
Those who didn’t feel like thrills could still look forward to live entertainment provided by acts like Elvis, McPherson Street, Little Known Letter, the Chosen Generation dancers, Hunter Chastain and others who played classic tunes throughout the week.
Courtesy of the Polk County Cattleman’s Association, fair-goers were treated to a cattle show where youth were judged both on their showmanship and their ability to work with their animal. First, second, and third place ribbons were given to participants in each of the various classes, and those who placed well were the ones who had clearly spent a lot of time with their cow, were quick to set up, and knew how to position the animal.
Cattle shows also see the live stock judged on their appearance, so a prize winning cow is one that has been fed appropriately and is well taken care of in general. More information about cattle shows and the Polk County Cattleman’s Association can be found by visiting https://www.polkgacattlemen.org/.
The festivities couldn’t continue forever, and the fair ultimately wrapped up on Saturday, September 14. There was plenty of fun for the final night, with the second annual XC Idol Contest and TJ Cochran taking the stage.
The Exchange Club and the fair will be back next year, so those interested in experiencing what the fair has to offer while should mark their calendars for next year.