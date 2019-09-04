The Polk County Fair is getting setup at the first of the week with a lot of fun in store starting on Tuesday, September 10, and they kick off a new online presence for the community to find out more about what’s happening at the annual event.
The fun stretches out a full five nights that wraps up on Saturday, Sept. 14. Admission to the fair is $5 for adults, $3 for children 5 to 12, and those 5 and under get in free of charge.
Hours this year are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.
“We’re excited to once again be able to bring the people of Polk County a week full of events at the fairgrounds, and everything we raise through admissions will go to help a lot of people locally through the Exchange Club,” said Richard Long, Exchange Club member and Fair President said.
A full list of the fair’s schedule is available online at the fair’s new website Polkgafair.com, launched just in time for all the fun coming up next week.
This year’s fair schedule begins with Student Nignt next Tuesday sponsored by Chick-fil-A of Rockmart, allowing youth in the Polk School District to come into the fairgrounds free of charge.
Entertainment on opening night is being headlined by Chase Baker Band takes the stage at 8:45 p.m.
Martin and Simon West start off Tuesday’s schedule at 6 p.m., followed by the Cedartown Academy of Performing Arts at 6:45 p.m.
On Wednesday, veterans and first responders are being honored with the help of sponsor GEO Specialty Chemical in Cedartown. Hunter Chastain is headlining for Wednesday at 7 p.m. Opening for Chastain is the American Legion Honor Guard at 7 p.m., followed by the Chosen Generation dancers at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday is the evening fair-goers can come and enjoy the Livestock Show, set to start at 6 p.m. There’s only a cattle show this year, being put on by the Polk County Cattleman’s Association.
Beef cattle begins at 6 p.m., with a junior show as well. Participants can begin checking-in their livestock at 3 p.m.
The cows and steers from around the area aren’t the only entertainment on Thursday.
McPherson Street is the headline act for the evening, set to take the stage at 8 p.m. Opening for the group is Bianca Rodriguez on the main stage at 6 p.m., followed by Elvis at 7 p.m.
Trammel Lawn Care is the sponsor on Thursday for Senior Night.
Friday’s schedule sponsored by Gammon, McFall, and Villarreal features Little Known Letter coming to the stage at 8 p.m. Emily McDonald & Friends open the night at 6 p.m., followed by Unchained at 7:30 p.m.
On the final night of the fair, Saturday’s schedule wraps up the evening with the XC (Exchange Club) Idol contest, followed by TJ Cochran. Smith and Miller Funeral Home of Cedartown sponsors the final night of the show that gives an opportunity for local talent to show off their skills on the stage starting at 6 p.m.
Cochran takes the stage at 8 p.m.
The fair is ending on Saturday this year. No Sunday schedule is planned for this year, after trying it out in 2018.
Sponsors include CedarChem and The HON Company in Cedartown.
The fair is organized and run by members of the Cedartown Exchange Club, who use the money to help the community and provide students with scholarships on an annual basis.