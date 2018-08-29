Despite beginning much earlier this year, the Polk County Fair launched on Tuesday night as hundreds of citizens gathered for thrilling rides, passionate entertainment acts, and guilty pleasures in the form of fair food for the debut.
Locals can still visit from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. on this evening and Thursday and 5 p.m. through 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Polk County Fairgrounds-- off Highway 278 next to Cedartown Bypass.
This year's fair sets history by continuing through Sunday at 1 p.m. Standard admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children, and free for youth under 5.
As always, discounts are being offered to various groups each night. Church-goers who bring a bulletin can receive $1 off Wednesday night, Thursday night offers senior citizens free admission, Friday offers a $1 discount to first responders, and Saturday sees $1 off for veterans.
Annual fair-goers likely noticed the classic rides immediately out of the gate. The Ring of Fire could be seen suspending patrons upside down, the Ferris wheel offered a vantage point for sight-seers, and carnival games offered people both young and old a chance to win prizes. Children's rides offered a more relaxing experience for those not quite ready to take on the bigger attractions.
“It looks about the same as last year, so it's pretty good. I like it,” returning visitor Nytie Govern said. “Also, there are bunnies, so that's always great.”
Entertainment was offered on and off rides. The Cedartown Performing Arts Center prepared several dance segments, and bands Bennie Gray and the Trailer Park Cowboys, Scarlet Wool, Rock Root Revival, Redneck Romeos, and Elvis are all slated to appear throughout the week.
It wouldn't be a fair without competition, and fair-goers were immediately greeted by award-winning art, competitive horticulture, merchandise and much more. Regardless of how patrons spent their time, there were plenty of funnel cakes, fries, sodas, and deep fried treats to accompany them.
For these events and more, considering visiting the fair and supporting the Cedartown Exchange Club and their efforts to return money into the Polk County community year after year.
The Exchange Club has 4 main goals in the forms of preventing child abuse, youth programs, community service, and Americanism. Money earned from fundraisers goes to local high school seniors as scholarships, and sponsorships are for organizations such as Our House Battered Women Shelter, Boy Scouts, Parkinson's Walk, Cedartown Performing Arts Commission children's program, Law Officer of the Year, and many more.
More information about the fair and the club can be found at https://www.facebook.com/Exchange-Club-of-Cedartown-1595905767378165/ or https://www.cedartownexchangeclub.com/.