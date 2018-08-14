The Polk County Fair has a line-up full of fun for all ages as it gets underway in the weeks to come.
Fair organizers released the entertainment schedule for five of the six days of the big event held annually as a fundraiser for the Cedartown Exchange Club, and it is packed with plenty of local talent for 2018.
Up first on the main stage at the Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Aug. 28 is Martin and Simon West for a 6 p.m. show, followed at 7:30 p.m. by the Cedartown Academy of Performing Arts, and closing with Redneck Romeos from 8 to 10 p.m. The opening evening of the fair sponsored by Richard Long is student and Polk School District employee night, which gets all students and PSD employees in the gate for free.
On Wednesday, Trammell Lawn Care sponsors the night and a trio of performances meant to keep people’s feet tapping all over the Fairgrounds. Shows start at 6:30 p.m. with Mckena Schrader on stage, followed at 7:30 p.m. by Rock Root Revival and a 9 p.m. performance by Scarlet Wool. Anyone who brings a church bulletin on Wednesday night will receive $1 off on entry.
Thursday’s performances include the Rockmart Yellow Jacket 10 and under cheerleaders at 6 p.m., followed by Bill Brook as Elvis bringing alive the King of Rock’s repertoire from 7 to 8 p.m., and then the McPherson Street Band to close the night. Gammon, Anderson and McFall is sponsoring the evening of Aug. 30 at the fairgrounds. Senior Citizen Night at the fairgrounds also means that they can come enjoy the midway with free admission.
On Aug. 31, GEO Specialty Chemicals is the sponsor and with their help performances from Ballet Ritmo Latino at 6 p.m. are on the main stage, with Unchained at 7:30 p.m. and the Marissa Bearden Band to close the night at 9 p.m. Friday night will honor all first responders with $1 off at the gate with Saturday offering the same discount for veterans.
Smith and Miller Funeral Home is sponsoring the final night of the fair, with the schedule on the main stage featuring the Exchange Club Idol contest at 6 p.m., and Benny Gray and Trailer Park Cowboys starting at 8 p.m. until the fairgrounds close for the night.
The Exchange Club Idol contestants are competing for a trophy, gift card and title of XC Idol. They were chosen from a previous audition and will perform for three local celebrity judges.
The fair wraps on Sunday afternoon for the first time in the event’s history.
Gates will be open from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission to the fair is $5 for adults, $3 for children and children under the age of 5 are free. Armbands will be $20 each night of the fair and parking is free.
Exhibit booths are still available and for more information contact either Edward Guzman at guzmane87@gmail.com or Jennifer Hulsey at hulsey1873@gmail.com.
The Polk County Fair has been a staple in the community since the 1940’s, drawing thousand of patrons from all over Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama. The annual event serves as the primary fund raiser every year for the Exchange Club of Cedartown.
Each year the Exchange Club donates thousands of dollars to various organizations throughout Polk County including the Boys and Girls Club, Our House, the Boy Scouts and many others. The Exchange Club also awards several scholarships to high school seniors from both Cedartown and Rockmart High School, while also honoring local law enforcement and firefighters in the community.
For more information on the Polk County Fair, go the Exchange Club’s website at cedartownexchangeclub.com or find them on Facebook.