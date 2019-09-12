The second day of the Polk County Fair went off without a hitch as hundreds of locals gathered to take on classic rides, try their hand at winning prizes, and listen to live music at the Polk County Fairgrounds. Without rain getting in the way, the fun didn't stop until 10 p.m.
Annual fair-goers likely noticed the classic rides immediately out of the gate. The Ferris wheel offered a vantage point for sight-seers, and carnival games offered those both young and old a chance to win prizes such as massive stuffed animals and goldfish. Children's rides offered a more relaxing experience for those not quite ready to take on the bigger attractions.
Different live entertainment has been scheduled for each night of the fair, and the Wednesday, September 11 stage saw acts like the Chosen Generation dancers and Hunter Chastain who filled the venue with the sounds of classic southern rock and country.
The fair also provided an opportunity to look at award-winning art, view competitive horticulture, and stock up on some locally produced merch. Regardless of how locals spend their time, there were plenty of funnel cakes, fries, sodas, and deep fried treats to keep them well-fed.
There are still plenty of opportunities to attend, and there's something different going on each day for returning patrons. Locals can still visit from 5 through 10 p.m. on Thursday and 5 p.m. through 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Polk County Fairgrounds-- off Highway 278 next to Cedartown Bypass.
Thursday is being sponsored by Trammel Lawn Care for Senior Night, and locals can look forward to the 6 p.m. livestock show sponsored by the Polk County Cattleman’s Association. Stage shows include Bianca Rodriguez at 6 p.m., Elvis at 7 p.m., and McPherson Street at 8 p.m.
Friday's fair is being sponsored by Gammon, McFall, and Villarreal. Stage shows include Emily McDonald and Friends at 6 p.m., Unchained at 7 p.m., and Little Known Letter at 8 p.m.
Saturday is sponsored by Smith and Miller Funeral Home in Cedartown and is the last chance for locals to have fair fun. Stage shows include appearances from the XC Idol finalists at 6 p.m. and TJ Cochran at 8 p.m. Locals should make sure to vote for their favorite finalist before the winner is selected.
For these events and more, considering visiting the fair and supporting the Cedartown Exchange Club and their efforts to return money into the Polk County community year after year. The Exchange Club has four main goals in the forms of preventing child abuse, youth programs, community service, and Americanism.
Money earned from fundraisers goes to local high school seniors as scholarships, and sponsorships are for organizations such as Our House Battered Women Shelter, Boy Scouts, Parkinson's Walk, Cedartown Performing Arts Commission children's program, Law Officer of the Year, and many more.
More information about the fair and the club can be found at https://www.facebook.com/Exchange-Club-of-Cedartown-1595905767378165/ or https://www.cedartownexchangeclub.com/.