The Polk County Fair opens tonight and continues through until it closes up on Sunday afternoon.
Gates open this evening at 5 p.m., and will stay open until 10 p.m. nightly through Thursday. Friday and Saturday the fair is open from 5 to 11 p.m., and they open on Sunday at 1 p.m. for a special final afternoon, a first for the fair in more than 40 years.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Youth 5 and under get in free.
Fairgoers will need to pay $20 for armbands each night of the fair to enjoy rides.
Parking is free, as always, and local youth in the Cedartown Police Explorers program, scouts and others along with Exchange Club members provide direction for those coming and going from the fairgrounds, located off the intersection of the Highway 27 bypass and Highway 278 just outside of Cedartown and next to the Det. Kristen Hearne Public Safety Complex.
The opening night of the fair is sponsored by Richard Long is student and Polk School District employee night, which gets all students and PSD employees in the gate for free.
On Wednesday, the fair continues with a $1 off for anyone who brings along a church bulletin for discounted entry, and several acts are lined up to perform as well.
Trammel Lawn Care sponsors tonight’s events. They’re joined by this year’s platinum sponsor CedarChem, and gold sponsor The HON Company.
Gammon, Anderson and McFall is sponsoring the evening of Aug. 30 at the fairgrounds, followed by Friday’s sponsorship by GEO Specialty Chemical. Saturday is sponsored by Smith and Miller Funeral Home in Cedartown.
Another addition to this year’s fair lineup is The Exchange Club Idol Contest, where local singers are competing for a trophy, gift card and title of XC Idol.
They were chosen from a previous audition and will perform for three local celebrity judges.
With the fair closing Sunday (no performances or sponsors were listed for the final day based on information available at press time,) and the annual traditions of various livestock contests, food, rides and fun there’s plenty to see and lots more time this year to spend at the fairgrounds.
And for good reason. Money spent at the fair on items like the Exchange Club’s famous foot-long hotdogs, on entry fees and more goes right back into the community.
Each year the Exchange Club donates thousands of dollars to various organizations throughout Polk County including the Boys and Girls Club, Our House, the Boy Scouts and many others.
The Exchange Club also awards several scholarships to high school seniors from both Cedartown and Rockmart High School, while also honoring local law enforcement and firefighters in the community.