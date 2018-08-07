The 2018 fair starts Aug. 28, and for first time ever continues through a Sunday afternoon
The 2018 Polk County Fair has a few new twists this year as organizers get ready to host thousands who come to enjoy rides, entertainment, showing livestock and much more.
The Exchange Club of Cedartown is excited to announce the Polk County Fair is retuning this fall and with a few new exciting additions. One of the first changes to this year’s fair is a move on the calendar from mid-September to the start of the month.
Fair officials reported that gates will open on Aug. 28 and for the first time in its history, run through Sunday right before Labor Day.
Gates will be open from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thurs-day, 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Another of the additions to the 2018 fair is the XC Idol singing compe-tition.
Contestants ranging in ages 11-20 years old will compete on stage Sat-urday evening for a trophy, gift card and title of XC Idol. These contest-ants will be chosen from a previous audition and will perform for three local celebrity judges.
Several local bands are slated to take the stage during the Polk County Fair including Bennie Gray and the Trailer Park Cowboys, Scarlet Wool, Rock Root Revival, Redneck Romeos and of course a fair favorite, Elvis among many others.
As always, each night will have a special promotion which offers dis-counts at the admission gates.
Tuesday night is student and Polk School District employee night which gets all students and PSD employees in the gate for free. Bring a church bulletin on Wednesday night and receive $1 off. Thursday night senior citizens can come enjoy the midway with free admission.
Friday night will honor all first responders with $1 off at the gate with Saturday offering the same discount for veterans.
Admission to the fair is $5 for adults, $3 for children and children un-der the age of 5 are free. Armbands will be $20 each night of the fair and parking is free.
Exhibit booths are still available and for more information contact ei-ther Edward Guzman at guzmane87@gmail.com or Jennifer Hulsey at hulsey1873@gmail.com.
The Polk County Fair has been a staple in the community since the 1940’s, drawing thousand of patrons from all over Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama. The annual event serves as the primary fund raiser every year for the Exchange Club of Cedartown.
Each year the Exchange Club donates thousands of dollars to various organizations throughout Polk County including the Boys and Girls Club, Our House, the Boy Scouts and many others. The Exchange Club also awards several scholarships to high school seniors from both Cedartown and Rockmart High School, while also honoring local law enforcement and firefighters in the community.
For more information on the Polk County Fair, go the Exchange Club’s website at cedartownexchangeclub.com or find them on Facebook.
Information for this article was provided by Sam Branch and Jennifer Hulsey.