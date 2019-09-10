There’s plenty to do at the Polk County Fair this year, from rides and games to nightly entertainment on the fairgrounds stage.
Sponsors include CedarChem and The HON Company in Cedartown.
The fair is organized and run by members of the Cedartown Exchange Club, who use the money to help the community and provide students with scholarships on an annual basis.
Here is this year’s fair schedule for 2019:
Tuesday
The fair opens for 2019 celebrating Student Night, sponsored by Chick-fil-A of Rockmart.
Fairgrounds stage schedule: 6 p.m. — Martin and Simon West; 6:45 p.m. — Cedartown Academy of Performing Arts; 8 p.m. — Chase Baker Band
Fair hours: 5 to 10 p.m.
Wednesday
The fair honors veterans and first responders on the second night of the fair, sponsored by GEO Specialty Chemical in Cedartown.
Fairgrounds stage schedule: 6 p.m. — American Legion Honor Guard; 6:30 p.m. — Chosen Generation dancers; 7 p.m. Hunter Chastain.
Fair hours: 5 to 10 p.m.
Thursday
Thursday at the fairgrounds is being sponsored by Trammel Lawn Care for Senior Night.
At 6 p.m., the Livestock show opens to fair-goers, sponsored by the Polk County Cattleman’s Association. Check in time for participants begins at 3 p.m.
Fairgrounds stage schedule:
6 p.m. — Bianca Rodriguez; 7 p.m. — Elvis; 8 p.m. — McPherson Street
Fair hours: 5 to 10 p.m.
Friday
Friday’s fair fun is being sponsored by Gammon, McFall, & Villarreal.
Fairgrounds stage schedule: 6 p.m. — Emily McDonald & Friends; 7:30 p.m. — Unchained; 8 p.m. Little Known Letter
Fair hours: 5 to 11 p.m.
Saturday
The final night of the fair is being sponsored by Smith and Miller Funeral Home in Cedartown. Make sure to stop by the Exchange Club’s stand for their famous foot long hot dogs before
6 p.m. — XC Idol finalists take the stage, vote on your favorite performer!; 8 p.m. TJ Cochran
Fair hours: 5 to 11 p.m.