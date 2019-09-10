XC Idol 2018

Sean Williams11 contestants took part in the inaugural XC Idol competition at the Polk County Fair.

There’s plenty to do at the Polk County Fair this year, from rides and games to nightly entertainment on the fairgrounds stage.

Sponsors include CedarChem and The HON Company in Cedartown.

The fair is organized and run by members of the Cedartown Exchange Club, who use the money to help the community and provide students with scholarships on an annual basis.

Here is this year’s fair schedule for 2019:

Tuesday

The fair opens for 2019 celebrating Student Night, sponsored by Chick-fil-A of Rockmart.

Fairgrounds stage schedule: 6 p.m. — Martin and Simon West; 6:45 p.m. — Cedartown Academy of Performing Arts; 8 p.m. — Chase Baker Band

Fair hours: 5 to 10 p.m.

Wednesday

The fair honors veterans and first responders on the second night of the fair, sponsored by GEO Specialty Chemical in Cedartown.

Fairgrounds stage schedule: 6 p.m. — American Legion Honor Guard; 6:30 p.m. — Chosen Generation dancers; 7 p.m. Hunter Chastain.

Fair hours: 5 to 10 p.m.

Thursday

Thursday at the fairgrounds is being sponsored by Trammel Lawn Care for Senior Night.

At 6 p.m., the Livestock show opens to fair-goers, sponsored by the Polk County Cattleman’s Association. Check in time for participants begins at 3 p.m.

Fairgrounds stage schedule:

6 p.m. — Bianca Rodriguez; 7 p.m. — Elvis; 8 p.m. — McPherson Street

Fair hours: 5 to 10 p.m.

Friday

Friday’s fair fun is being sponsored by Gammon, McFall, & Villarreal.

Fairgrounds stage schedule: 6 p.m. — Emily McDonald & Friends; 7:30 p.m. — Unchained; 8 p.m. Little Known Letter

Fair hours: 5 to 11 p.m.

Saturday

The final night of the fair is being sponsored by Smith and Miller Funeral Home in Cedartown. Make sure to stop by the Exchange Club’s stand for their famous foot long hot dogs before

6 p.m. — XC Idol finalists take the stage, vote on your favorite performer!; 8 p.m. TJ Cochran

Fair hours: 5 to 11 p.m.

