Staff from the Polk County Administrative Offices pooled their resources in an effort to ensure local youth are getting access to books at an early age.
With the goal in mind of sparking of love for literature, the staff paid into a fund to allow them to have "Jeans Day Once a Week" after being inspired by County Commissioner Scotty Tillery's comments during the February 2019 commission meeting about the positive impact that Ferst Readers makes in the lives of children.
Since then, their Friday apparel donations were enough to fund subscriptions for six children to have a book that is age appropriate mailed to their home every month until their fifth birthday.
In a brief release from Ferst Readers on the donation, they thanked the administration staff for the donation and hoped they'd continue the casual dress day to provide support to the program in the future.
Those who want to support Ferst Readers locally can visit www.facebook.com/FERSTPolk/, or can donate to the organization at large at ferstreaders.org.