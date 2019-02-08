The Polk County Drug Task Force arrested a 27-year-old Cedartown woman after a five-month investigation.
Carrie Crowley, of a 1580 Johnson’s Lake Road address, was arrested on January 24 after a search warrant was executed. Crowley was charged with numerous drug related offenses.
The charges include trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of Schedule IV narcotic.
During the search warrant, DTF agents seized one-quarter pound of meth, a 2003 Dodge Ram pick-up truck, two firearms and $6,961 in cash.
The Polk County Drug Task Force would like to thank these agencies for their assistance in this investigation: West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the Cedartown Police Department and the Polk County Police Department.