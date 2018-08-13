The Polk County Board of Commissioners today announces its inten-tions to adopt a General Maintenance and Operations millage rate for 2018, during a Special Called Meeting to be held on August 22, 2018 at 6:00 pm. The tentative proposed rate of 11.500 mills would increase the property taxes it will levy this year by 4.41% percentages over the roll-back millage rate of 11.014 mills.
Each year, the Board of Tax Assessors is required to review the as-sessed value for property tax purposes of taxable property in the County. When the trends of prices on properties that have recently sold in the County indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the Board of Tax Assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment. This is called a reassessment.
When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law re-quires that a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.
Before the Polk County Board of Commissioners may set a final millage rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the proposed increase.
All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this pro-posed tax increase to be held at the Polk County Board of Commissioners Meeting Room, 29 Hugh Hardison Drive, Cedartown, Georgia 30125 on August 15, 2018 at 11:00 am & 6:00 pm August 22, 2018 at 5:00 pm.
The County Manager further explains that during the Special Called Meeting to be held on August 22, 2018, the Board of Commissioners will consider setting the General Maintenance and Operations millage rate that could be 11.500 mills or less, and cannot set a higher rate than the 11.500 millage rate that has been advertised.