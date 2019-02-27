How will people in Polk County likely remember the past days, and probably the month of February? It’s been wet.
Mother Nature let loose the waterworks for several days over the whole region, prompting flood watches and seeing areas around Euharlee Creek and Cedar Creek become temporary swamps. Baseball fields were left empty at the high schools, tennis courts were drowned out for the whole week. No practice was possible on Biggers Field, which ended up completely underwater by week’s end.
As of last Friday when the paper was being wrapped up, at least 7 inches of rain had come down, and more was expected to add to the total for the week.
Unfortunately, there’s the potential for more rain on the way.
During last week’s rainfall, Cedartown’s Public Works department did report a sewer spill due to the large amount of rainfall. Somewhere between 6,000 and 8,000 gallons of sewage escaped the system during localized flooding around Spruce Street, where one of the flood pumps stations became overwhelmed by the amount of water.
They did take some measures to clean up the area, but wet weather continued throughout the week and waters rose further. To the point where officials in Cedartown shut down a portion of Furnace Street that connects West Avenue with Wissahickon Avenue that became flooded by Big Spring.
City Manager Bill Fann said that flooding began after officials took the steps to close flood gates that control the flow of water into Cedar Creek from the spring, which supplies Cedartown with water.
In Rockmart, the floodwaters rose in Seaborn Jones Park as they usually do, but hadn’t completely inundated the area as of Friday morning last week.