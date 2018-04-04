Cloverleaf 4-H’ers in Polk County took part in this year’s Peanutrition contest. Students were given the opportunity to create a peanut butter sandwich recipe and prepare it for a county competition. The contest is sponsored by the Georgia Peanut Commission.
This year’s winners were Mylashia Robinson, who had the best overall and most creative sandwich, Callie Ensley for most nutritious and Jacquelyn Cortes for most unusual.
A pair of lucky adults got a chance to sample and judge the contestants entries. Polk County Farm Bureau’s Sue Cuzzort and Dora Williams from the 4-H program acted as taste testers and crowned this year’s winners. It was one of many programs put on by 4-H run annually, and students are encouraged to take part. For more information about your Polk County 4-H Program please contact your local Polk County Extension Office at 770-749-2142 or email at uge2233@uga.edu.